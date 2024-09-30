Imbert: Digital medical records system by December 2025

The main entrance to the Port of Spain General Hospital. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says the government will be implementing several digital health initiatives by December 2025.

He made the revelation during his 2025 Budget Statement in Parliament on September 30, saying it was crucial for modern health care.

“This will ultimately establish a unified electronic health record system, providing a comprehensive view of each patient’s medical information.”

He also highlighted some of the other technology-driven improvements in the healthcare system the donation of eight advanced healthcare by the Indian government, two mobile clinics from the US Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Programme, 1,000 blood pressure monitors from the Chinese government and $10 million in cancer diagnostic equipment by Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd.

Imbert said the central block of the Port of Spain General Hospital was 60 per cent complete and was scheduled to be opened in March 2025. It will have 540 beds and would allow more clinical services to be made available to the public and the expansion of others, including surgical, laboratory and diagnostic and treatment services, ophthalmology and paediatrics.