MPs read to kids to commemorate International Literacy Day

Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds reads to students at the Beetham Gardens Community Library. -

“THIS YEAR’S International Literacy Day theme, Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace, highlighted the important role literacy plays in fostering a more equitable, peaceful and sustainable society.

A media release from the National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) on September 19 said, “International Literacy Day is celebrated annually on September 8 to raise awareness about literacy challenges, locally and internationally.”

Primary school students were able to engage in interactive reading sessions hosted by NALIS and the communications department of the Office of the Prime Minister in commemoration of International Literacy Day.

Members of Parliament, a police officer and library staff facilitated the readings on September 4 and 10 at various public and community libraries throughout TT, and at the Lower Morvant Government Primary School.

MP for Diego Martin Central Symon de Nobriga read at the Diego Martin Public Library; Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson and D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian read at the Arima Public Library; MP for Laventille West Fitzgerald Hinds read at the Beetham Gardens Community Library; Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce read at the Lower Morvant Government Primary School; MP for Arouca/Maloney Camille Robinson-Regis read at the Maloney Public Library; St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh read at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Library; MP for Toco/Sangre Grande Roger Monroe read at the Sangre Grande Public Library; Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran read at the St Helena Community Library; and Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde at the Tunapuna Public Library.

These sessions aimed to emphasise the critical importance of literacy, as well as to facilitate the educational development of the students.

In keeping with the theme, the students were encourage to repeat the phrase “Read in every language, unite in every word” in either the Spanish or the French translation, highlighting the importance of multilingualism in promoting understanding and unity.