Massy Gas commissions US$12m plant in Guyana

Nicole Theriot – US Ambassador to Guyana, Vickram Bharrat – Minister of Natural Resources (Guyana), centre, and Vaughn Martin – executive chairman, Massy Gas Products at the commissioning of the air separation plant at Old Eccles Road, East Demerara, Guyana. - Photo courtesy Massy Gas Products

MASSY Gas Products has commissioned its US$12 million ($81.46 million) air separation plant in Guyana.

The plant, located at Old Eccles Road, East Demerara, is the largest in Guyana with the capacity to produce 13 tonnes of gas products a day.

In a news release on September 26, Massy Gas Products said Guyana has achieved self-sufficiency in industrial gases as it would no longer need to import industrial gases oxygen or nitrogen.

Speaking at the plant’s commissioning ceremony on September 12, Massy Gas Products CEO Augustus Harris told the gathering of government officials and private sector executives that the plant would have a significant positive impact on the economic landscape in Guyana by eliminating the need for companies to import oxygen and nitrogen. “No more importation of oxygen and nitrogen gases because our plant produces high purity products that exceed the requirements of the industry; this plant also makes efficient use of energy, which offers greater cost savings, considering the increasing global power and fuel costs.”

The release said Guyana’s Natural Resource Minister Vickram Bharrat thanked Massy Gas Products for making the significant investment.

“I realised that Massy Gas and the Massy companies on the whole must have visionary leaders, leaders who have recognised that Guyana is developing, and Guyana is developing at a very rapid pace, and they would have recognised from early the opportunities that exist and the opportunities that will come in the future, and as a result of that making this significant investment.”