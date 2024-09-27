Coosal joins Angostura board

Tricia Coosal. FILE PHOTO -

BUSINESSWOMAN Tricia Coosal has been appointed as a director of Angostura Holdings and its subsidiaries, Angostura Ltd and Trinidad Distillers Ltd.

Coosal’s appointment took effect on September 23 according to a notice on the TT Stock Exchange’s website.

Coosal is the executive director of finance and administration at the Coosal’s Group of Companies and former president of the TT Manufacturers Association.

She is known for growing Coosal’s Group of Companies into a major player in the local quarrying and construction industries, after taking over from her father and founder, Sieunarine Coosal.

Coosal also promoted local manufacturing, particularly amid global supply chain challenges, during her tenure as TTMA president, spanning two terms.

Angostura’s board includes Coosal, Franka Costelloe, Prof Dr Sterling Frost, Dr Maryam Richards, Gerard Cooper and chairman Terrence Bharath.