'Lolipop' gunned down in Malick

A man from Malick was gunned down on the evening of September 25.

The man has been identified as 46-year-old David "Lolipop" Marryshow of 10th Street, Malick.

Police enquiries revealed around 4.06 pm gunshots were heard at Florensia Trace, Upper 6th Avenue, Malick.

Police got the information around 4.15 pm and went to the street where they saw Marryshow dead in the road. His body had multiple gunshots.

The Special Evidence Recovery Unit found 11 9mm shell casings.

Police said the motive was gang-related and investigations are ongoing.