Duke urges Dennis: Represent Tobago's interest in the Senate

PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis. - File photo

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke is urging PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis to represent the views of Tobagonians in the Senate.

The Prime Minister has advised President Christine Kangaloo to appoint Dennis as a government senator following the resignation of Laurel Lezama Lee-Sing on September 25, a post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page said on September 26.

In a WhatsApp video on September 26, Duke congratulated Dennis on his appointment but said, “Tobago is looking at you and they expect you, though you are a PNM senator, to first of all be a Tobagonian.”

He added, “We are looking for Tobagonians who express the views of Tobago in Trinidad’s Parliament. We do not want a Tobagonian who is a puppet in the Trinidad Parliament.

“As the political leader of the PDP, I am congratulating in hopes that we will see a Tobago-ness inside of you come out in your debate and you will represent Tobago and not necessarily the ideals of your party.”

Claiming the PNM has “violated” Tobagonians on several occasions, Duke cited the introduction of the property tax as an example.

“We are still without our lands and our title and they are looking to tax us.”

Dennis, a former THA chief secretary, joins Laurence Hislop as the second PNM member in the Senate.