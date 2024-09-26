20 companies finalists at Amcham HSE Awards

Amcham CEO Nirad Tewarie. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Twenty companies have been selected as finalists for the 14th Annual National Excellence in Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) awards, hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham TT).

Endorsed by the Ministry of Labour since 2011, the awards celebrate organisations of all sizes across various sectors for their achievements in HSE.

In a media release on September 24, Amcham CEO Nirad Tewarie said 33 companies submitted entries this year. He expressed excitement about the proactive measures organisations are taking in their HSE practices and he believes the awards serve as a benchmark for safety leadership and commitment in the workplace.

Finalists were evaluated by a panel of judges based on their dedication to improving safety standards, implementing effective health programmes and minimising environmental impact.

Among the finalists, eight companies were nominated for the Excellence in HSE Award, recognising their integration of HSE as a core business value while excelling in both safety and business performance.

These companies include ASCO Logistics Ltd, Bristow Caribbean Ltd, Contour Global Trinity Power Ltd, CSA Ocean Sciences (Trinidad) Ltd, Halliburton Trinidad Ltd, Methanex Trinidad Ltd, Sonriz Engineering Services Ltd and Tiger Tanks Trinidad Unlimited.

In the HSE Evolution Award category – which recognises transformational enhancements in HSE system performance – the finalists are Brydens TT Ltd, Caribbean Development Company, Eastern Regional Health Authority, Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, The National Gas Company of TT Ltd, Shamrock HSE and Yara Trinidad Ltd.

The finalist in the Towards Operational Resilience category, which evaluates preparedness for disruptions and business continuity management, is Ben Lomond Industrial & Safety Solutions Ltd.

The Outstanding OSH & Environment Project award aims to inspire organisations that have implemented impactful projects.

The finalists for this category are the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI), the National Energy Corporation of TT Ltd and The West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 11 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.