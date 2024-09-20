No bill yet for new coat of arms design

The national coat of arms pictured at the Eric Williams Financial Complex, Port of Spain, on August 20. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Prime Minister said the government has not received a bill from artist Gillian Bishop for the new national coat of arms, but expects it will be "in the context of professional service."

He did not give a date for its completion.

Dr Rowley was responding to questions from opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh during the sitting of the House of Representatives on September 20.

Rowley described Bishop as a well-regarded artist with significant stature in the national arts community. He said her selection to design the pan element, which will replace Columbus's three ships in the coat of arms, was in accordance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act.

"Bishop is a well-known jeweller who designs and creates one-of-a-kind jewellery in precious metals and gemstones. She has frequently been commissioned to create original pieces respective of the culture of Trinidad and Tobago that were used for diplomatic exchanges abroad."

Rowley highlighted her recognition by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development in 2019 as a facilitator in its master’s mentoring programme.

On August 29, he announced Bishop had been asked to create designs for the new coat of arms, on which Parliament would make a final decision. He said it was not a contract but an assignment.

"We need it as quickly as possible. I don’t know when she will complete them.

"It will be at a small cost. It won’t be hundreds of millions of dollars."

In a phone interview with Newsday on August 28, Bishop expressed her honour at being asked to contribute to the national symbol, acknowledging the challenge of following in the footsteps of Carlisle Chang, her artistic hero.

"The current coat of arms is beautiful, and this task is daunting. The creative process is unpredictable, but I will do my best with the skills I possess and those I consult."

She said the changing of the coat of arms, being a national topic, added pressure.

Bishop said she had some experience in creating national awards, as she had designed the Order of the Republic of TT and the Medal for the Development of Women.

The PM proposed the change during Pan Month, viewing it as a continuation of the positive developments stemming from the promotion of steelpan in August.