Imbert: Property-tax deadline to be extended

In this file photo, would-be property taxpayers wait in line at the Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance, Port of Spain on September 12. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert has said there will be an extension to the deadline to pay property tax. He said this will be announced on September 23.

In recent days there have been long lines at the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) and district revenue offices as people tried to meet the deadline. No Linx services have been allowed since September 16, to allow the closure of the BIR's accounts for the end of the financial year.

The police have said as a result of people having to pay the property tax in cash, criminals have been targeting those withdrawing these sums from banks.

The minister said citizens will be able to pay via bank transfer and ACH in October.

Imbert was speaking in the House of Representatives on September 20.