TKR post modest 134/8 against Falcons

:Chris Green of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons celebrates after getting the wicket of Keacy Carty of Trinbago Knight Riders during the Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at Queen's Park Oval on September 19, 2024 in Port of Spain, Trinidad And Tobago. - (CPL T20)

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) batsmen found the going tough in their Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) contest versus the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on September 19 – posting a modest score of 134 for eight after being sent in by Chris Green.

The TKR batsmen struggled through the power play and progressed to 49 for four at the ten-over mark, before captain Kieron Pollard added impetus to the innings with a top-score of 47 from 37 balls with four sixes and two fours.

Pollard got support from Tim David (25 off 20) as they put on 40 runs for the fifth wicket, before the skipper added another 46 for the seventh wicket with Akeal Hosein (nine not out).

Pollard had the spectators jumping with two blows for six off Mohammad Amir (one for 31) in the penultimate over, before being dismissed by Shamar Springer (two for 28) in the final over.

Allrounder Fabian Allen led the Falcons bowling with figures of two for 13 and got the wickets of David and last night's hero Andre Russell (duck) off consecutive balls in the 14th over.