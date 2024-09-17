Industrial Court 2024-2025 law term opens

The Industrial Court on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain. - File photo

THE Industrial Court held a special sitting on September 17 at its Port of Spain headquarters to mark the opening of the 2024-2025 law term.

President of the court Heather Seale delivered the main address, announcing the court's 60th anniversary on March 20, 2025.

Reflecting on the court's history, Seale acknowledged that it had faced criticism throughout its existence.

She said its rulings often oscillate between favouring employers and employees, emphasising the importance of understanding trends in the modern workplace.

"The court must pay attention to societal trends and changes in the work environment, including teleworking, hybrid work, artificial intelligence, and flexible working arrangements," she said.

Seale urged all stakeholders to develop policies that govern the terms and conditions of employees under these new working models.

She also provided an overview of the cases handled by the court, saying out of the total disputes filed, the largest category comprised 635 general disputes, followed by 48 retrenchment cases, seven benefit disputes, 38 occupational safety and health complaints, and 36 industrial-emissions offences.

In addition, the special sitting highlighted the court's ongoing efforts to modernise itself through technology.

Seale said the Industrial Court is actively working toward becoming an e-court, aiming to enhance its operational efficiency and improve the overall environment for all stakeholders.