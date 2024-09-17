I Choose Sport rolls out series of workshops

Lyndell Hoyte-Sanchez, Head of Community Sport Unit at SporTT, left, makes a presentation at the ICS Building Internal Structures workshop in Arima. - via SporTT

The ‘I Choose Sport’ programme has rolled out a series of workshops themed “Building Internal Structures” to empower domestic club leaders and help improve club operations, reach and impact.

The programme was developed and implemented by the community sport unit of the Sports Company of TT (SporTT) in recognition of the invaluable contribution of sport clubs and groups to national sport development.

Communities across the country are benefitting from the workshops at locations strategically chosen to ensure wide access.

A SporTT statement on September 14 said, “The workshop curriculum stems from the findings of a needs assessment of clubs that registered with ‘I Choose Sport’ in May, which highlighted the need for capacity building.

“Those findings revealed that only 40 per cent of clubs assessed were registered with the Ministry of Legal Affairs, while just 20 per cent had an active bank account.”

According to Lyndell Hoyte-Sanchez, SporTT’s head of community sport, this strategic work with clubs is critical.

“Our plan is to align schools with clubs across various communities,” said Hoyte-Sanchez, who spearheads SporTT’s sports in school programme. “With targeted club sports and sporting interventions being offered year-round within the school’s system, young athletes are getting a chance to improve their skills and technical development.”

“We are putting in the work now so clubs can reach a level of professionalism that allows them to operate effectively within the communities and the school system, which will eventually aid in widening the pool of potential national athletes.”

The workshops, focused on enhancing club development and management are facilitated by experts from SporTT and the Ministry of Sport and Community Development.

The topics covered include organisational structures; registering with legal affairs; proposal and report writing; accessing facilities and grant funding; club constitution development and setting up a bank account.

This effort is also in line with SporTT chairman Michael L. Romany’s desire to strengthen the foundation of national sport. Romany said this challenge must tackled at the club level.

“Our sport system at the moment is ad hoc and supported by a weak club structure across all sports,” Romany said. “To address these shortcomings, we have to help the national governing bodies (NGBs) and their members improve their internal management systems and organisational structures. This will properly position them to play their role in talent development.”

Participants like Burnley Athletic Club’s Lloyd Walker see the initiative as a game changer.

“Our club is in the process of registering as an NPO (non-profit organisation), and the information shared makes that process much simpler. While we have been in existence since 1958, there are still things to learn. I’m taking the recommendations and resources back to my executive to begin implementing.”

Since the call for club participation in May, more than 350 clubs have registered with ‘I Choose Sport’. There is still room for clubs who are not yet registered.

To date, workshops have been held at Arima Community Centre, Rio Claro Secondary School and San Fernando North Community Centre. Upcoming locations include Dwight Yorke Stadium, Tobago; Belmont Community Centre (September 14); and National Cycling Velodrome, Couva (September 15).

Hoyte-Sanchez is optimistic that the groundwork being laid now through SporTT’s range of initiatives will enhance athlete performance and develop more athletes for our national teams.

The engagement with community sport clubs and groups is ongoing. Those seeking to register with I Choose Sport for these workshops and other initiatives can call 868-746-6933 or email communitysports@sportt-tt.com.