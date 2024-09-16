Central businessman wants CoP to say why his firearm's licence application was denied

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher. - File photo by Roger Jacob

A Central Trinidad businessman who was denied a firearm user’s licence (FUL) wants the Commissioner of Police to say why his application was not approved.

The businessman’s attorneys Richard Jaggasar and Lynda Gopeesingh filed a judicial review application on September 13.

This is his third lawsuit related to his FUL application in 2020. In June, a High Court judge ordered the commissioner to decide in 14 days and ordered exemplary damages to be assessed by a master. He also filed a contempt action against the commissioner when she failed to abide by the court's order but the commissioner, on July 24, denied his request for an FUL.

Before that, he brought a claim under the Freedom of Information Act for documents relating to his application.

The businessman now says he is entitled to written reasons for denying his FUL application and intends to ask the court to declare so and order her to explain.

“In the event the reasons are reasonable, I may be able to quickly resolve them before reapplying.”

In his judicial review application, the businessman said in his case, there was a delay of over three years. He also said at every step of his FUL application, he had to be “recommended” and he was “at every step of the investigation process.

“In all of those circumstances, how can I be denied.”

The businessman also said he was advised to involve the firearms appeal board but he said if he saw the reason for the denial, there may not be a need to do so.

His original application said the businessman's FUL application was and continues to be out of concern and a desperate need to protect his family after being a victim of repeated robberies.

“After the application in 2020, his family continued to be the victims of robbery, most recently one which occurred mere weeks ago at the family warehouse.”

The application also said the businessman has been followed to and from the bank several times.