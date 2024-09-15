Missing children found in Tobago

The police have located a 14-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy after they were reported missing on September 11.

In a statement on September 15, the police thanked the public for their assistance.

The two minors were found at a house in Scarborough, Tobago by police and the Child Protection Unit.

A senior police officer in Tobago said one man was arrested in connection with the incident.

The Special Victims Department is continuing investigations.

The duo, of Fanny Village, Point Fortin, was reported missing after they left the home of an elderly relative with whom they were staying and did not return three days later.