De Kock (115) powers Barbados Royals past reigning CPL champs

Barbados Royals opener Quinton de Kock hits a six during the 2024 Republic Bank CPL match against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Kensington Oval in Barbados on September 14. Photo courtesy Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images. -

A superb T20 century by South African opening batsman Quinton de Kock powered Barbados Royals to an impressive 32-run win against defending Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions Guyana Amazon Warriors at Kensington Oval in Barbados on September 14.

Previously unbeaten in this year's tourney, the Warriors were put to the sword by the left-handed de Kock who struck 115 off 68 balls with nine sixes and eight fours to lead his team to an imposing 205 for six. It was his seventh T20 hundred.

The Warriors got starts from several players, but they were eventually restricted to 173 for five as the Royals jumped to the top of the six-team table with eight points from five games. The Warriors are in second position with six points from four games.

After a sedate approach in the powerplay, where opener Kadeem Alleyne (22 off nine balls) got the Royals off to a brisk start, de Kock opened up his shoulders and played an array shots all over the ground – taking his 2024 CPL tally past 300 runs in the process.

Former West Indies skipper Jason Holder (28 not out off ten balls) combined with de Kock at the death to give the Royals a rollicking end to their innings, with 43 runs coming off the last two overs.

Coming off a loss against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) the previous night, the Royals were intent on bouncing back in a big way.

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana's four-over spell cost just 21 runs, with South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (three for 42) striking crucial blows as he got the scalps of Tim Robinson (19), debutant Moeen Ali (33 off 19) and a charging Shimron Hetmyer (28 off ten balls), who struck the first three deliveries he faced for sixes.

Holder completed a fine allround showing by grabbing two for 32, and when he dismissed Shai Hope (40 off 34 balls) in the 14th over, the game was more or less secured for the hosts.

Royals will return to action when they face the cellar-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 17, with the Warriors scheduled to face TKR in a mega clash at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad on September 18.

Summarised Scores:

BARBADOS ROYALS: 205/6 from 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 115, Jason Holder 28 not out, Kadeem Alleyne 22; Raymon Reifer 3/50, Dwaine Pretorius 2/27) vs GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS: 173/5 from 20 overs (Shai Hope 40, Moeen Ali 33, Keemo Paul 30 not out; Keshav Maharaj 3/42, J Holder 2/32). Royals won by 32 runs.