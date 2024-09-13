Kyle James hat-trick lifts Signal Hill past Trinity East in SSFL

A Signal Hill Secondary player, left, vies for the ball against his St Augustine Secondary opponent in a SSFL Big 5 match in February 2024. - DANIEL PRENTICE

Signal Hill Secondary made a winning return to the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division on September 12 when they got a 3-2 victory away to Trinity College East at the latter school's ground in Trincity.

With their previous stint in the SSFL's top flight coming in 2017, Signal Hill earned the right to compete in this year's premier division campaign after winning the Tobago championship zone last year and being promoted as one of three teams through the "Big 5" playoffs.

Based on the evidence of their first match in the 2024 season, the Tobago-based school are intent on making a statement. Their forward Kyle James proved too much for the Trinity defence to handle and he won the game for his school with a hat-trick which left coach Downie Marcelle a very ecstatic man.

The hosts took the lead in the 33rd minute through midfielder Deisean Plaza, but their joy was short-lived.

From the resumption of play, James led a rapid Signal Hill attack which ended with him rifling a low, right-footed blast past the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

In the 41st minute, James, who represents Ball Blasters Youth Football Academy, gave Signal Hill a 2-1 lead heading into the half when he pounced on a rebound after a shot by Jermaine Morgan was kept out.

Determined to carry his team on his back, James notched his hat-trick on the hour mark after latching on to a through pass from J'Meke Watkins to make it 3-1.

Trinity, who finished ninth in the premier division last season, attempted to stage a grand comeback and they pulled within a goal when Zahir Ramkissoon converted from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.

The hosts were unable to get the all-important equalising goal, though, as Marcelle's Signal Hill held on to claim the precious three points on the road.

On September 14, Signal Hill will hope to defend their home territory when they host San Juan North Secondary in Tobago. Trinity will host four-time premier division champions Naparima College in Trincity from 3.30 pm on September 14 in their second encounter.