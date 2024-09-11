Patching roads not good enough

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: While I commend whoever is responsible for the temporary patching of numerous potholes in and around the Port of Spain, I ask if there is a plan for permanent repair to certain roads.

Mucurapo Road comes to mind first, since it is a bus route and the patchwork recently done will not suffice. Then there are open potholes on the foreshore just after the fish market heading west that could burst a tyre or two.

Needless to say there are many more that need attending to, and Morne Coco, being a main artery from Hillcrest to Crystal Stream, should be one of the priorities.

Election coming.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook