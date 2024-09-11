Mother, two children found dead in water tank in Tobago

Sarah Smith. -

A mother and her two children who were last seen on September 2 were found dead in a water tank in Parlatuvier, Tobago on the evening of September 11.

Senior police sources confirmed the decomposing bodies of Sarah Smith, 33, Genuine Smith, three, and 18-month-old Phoenix Smith were found in the water tank around 5.30 pm.

Police said Smith's mother reported her missing.

The mother also said Smith had been displaying erratic behaviour.

This is a developing story.