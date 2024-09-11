ACP: Tobago safe for October carnival

ACP Collis Hazel. - File photo

AS anticipation builds for October carnival, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Tobago Collis Hazel has given the assurance that security and police on the island will be out in full force to ensure the safety of all.

At a THA media conference on September 10 at Shaw Park, Hazel said that his officers' preparedness for the event is “nothing strange” therefore citizens can expect positive results. He said serious crime was down and they are finalising plans to keep a close watch on repeat offenders this carnival.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service works collaboratively with all our stakeholders in a multi-pronged approach thereby allowing that full operation of the security apparatus to ensure that we treat with any eventuality that is to happen on Tobago during carnival.”

He said: “One of the 'wow' that we would want to see continue throughout this festival, is to ensure the experience of hospitality in the true Tobago sense, and that is to come from its people. So as we allow people to come into our space, we need to be welcoming.

"We need to create that welcoming opportunity, we are a tourism destination and we want us all to play that pivotal role in creating that level of Tobago hospitality to our visitors alike."

Questioned further on the security measures, he said a plan is being instituted.

"Of course it is a security concern, so I would not let anything out the bag, but we are dealing with this in an overt and covert way in ensuring that we are able to reduce this high level of risk or perceived risk that persons might have challenges with.”

To those still on the fence deciding whether to visit, he said: “Tobago is safe. Tobago is a safe place. Yes, we have had some challenges with our shooting and wounding which has resulted in murder. However, our serious crimes are still down.”

Tobago has a record 22 murders with the latest on September 22 in Parlatuvier, along with a series of shootings and woundings across the island over the last 12 months.

Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George is less confident of the police's handle on crime. George was responding to a question by Newsday via WhatsApp.

“We had a very senior police officer telling us repeatedly recently that the police are in control of crime. One wonders now if there is something he's trying to tell us with a double entendre?

“Because from the looks of things it seems that the criminals are in control and some of the police seem hapless, clueless, brainless and useless.”

He said the police appear “to be only good for arresting someone for a camouflage rag and looking to arrest people for allegedly trying to work obeah on licensing officers and arresting and charging maxi drivers for failing to assist a police officer in making an arrest.”

He added: “So they are always quick and ready to be heavy-handed, oppressive and brutish to ordinary citizens but they appear meek and mild in the face of rampant crime and banditry and a morass of murders and mayhem, so I say again, maybe he's trying to really tell us something when he says the police are in control of crime.”

Tele Cruz, head of popular carnival band Fog Angels, said his band prioritises data-driven decision-making when it comes to security.

“Our analysis of statistics has shown that carnival in Tobago is one of the safest times on the island. During this period there is a higher presence of protective services working together in unity to ensure the safety of all attendees.”

Cruz said he has been in contact with the ACP and is comforted.

“Notwithstanding, we are fortunate to have Mr Hazel as our Gold Commander, bringing a wealth of experience. Additionally, the army is gearing up with additional police officers coming in from Trinidad, along with the Coast Guard, further enhancing the protective measures in place for carnival in Tobago.”