Parlatuvier man shot dead

Police car - File photo

TOBAGO has recorded its 22nd murder for 2024.

Though details are still sketchy, Newsday understands Parlatuvier resident Alvin Daniel alias Sargie was shot dead on September 11.

He was reportedly one of two people shot.

Police said he was sitting in a car with a woman around 4 am when gunmen drove up and started shooting.

He was taken to Roxborough General Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are investigating.