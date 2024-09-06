Chairman: Next level of hiring at WASA to begin

WASA chairman Ravindra Nanga. - File photo

After the appointment of the Water and Sewerage Authority's (WASA) new executive managers, WASA chairman Ravindra Nanga said the next step is advertising for the posts of deputy directors.

He could not give a timeline for the completion of this process.

The appointment of the executive directors is part of the restructuring of the organisation.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday, Nanga said the restructuring process would take place in steps.

“Just as we did at the top level, we will be advertising for the second level. I can’t say how long it would take. We are now in the process of rolling that out, so it would be difficult to give a timeline at this point in time.”

Addressing concerns about managers being sent home, Nanga said this would require consultation with the union.

“There’s a preoccupation with people being sent home. Before anyone is sent home, we will be consulting with the union. We have not reached that state as yet.”

Asked what he hoped would happen after the new team was appointed, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said, “I expect the new executive management to continue to drive and implement strategic priorities to strengthen the management of WASA and continue with the programme of works that are providing water relief to thousands of citizens across communities.”

In April Nanga told Newsday hiring these executives was the final step before the restructuring promised by Gonzales would begin.

In a release on Thursday, WASA said the team will be led by Keithroy Halliday, a former general manager of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA), whose appointment was revealed on August 30.

The representative unions, the Public Services Association and the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW), could not be reached for comment up until publication time.

Other team members: Director, corporate finance, Karlene Ammon, Director, people, transformation and central services, Neil Derrick, Director of technology, future systems and sustainability, Alisha Romano, Director, water management services (northeast), Shaira Ali, Director, water management services (northwest), Kelvin Romain, Director, water management services (central), Sharon Bailey, Director, water management services (south) Anand Jaggernath, Director, water management services (Tobago), Brian Williams.