Officer charged for illegal cigarettes in Port of Spain prison

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations) Suzette Martin. - File photo

A prison officer was granted bail on September 2 after appearing in court virtually to answer charges of possession of contraband items while at the Port of Spain prison.

A police release on September 5 said that Prison Officer I Isaiah Llewellyn appeared before Master of the High Court Shabiki Cazabon in the Masters Court North-B and was granted $25,000 own bail with the condition that Llewellyn continues to stay at his St Joseph home pending the outcome of the case.

Llewellyn was arrested on August 30 at the prison on Frederick Street, Port of Spain.

He was later charged with possession of prohibited articles including 20 Broadway Extra cigarettes without authorisation from the Commissioner of Prisons.

The matter was adjourned to October 3, for the charge to be read and case management.

Police reports said investigators received instructions from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations) Suzette Martin and went to the prison.

They did surveillance between 2.15 pm and 5 pm with assistance from prison service officers.

Checks were made in restricted areas of the prison and a prison officer was searched and a flattened Lucky Strike cigarette pack containing 20 flattened Broadway Extra cigarettes was found.

Other searches led to two packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes, one containing 20 cigarettes and the other containing nine. The officer was arrested and later charged.

Speaking on the arrest, acting DCP Martin said, “The TTPS and the Prison Service will continue to collaborate in treating with criminal activities, we will utilise our intelligence apparatus to conduct pinpoint strategic exercises (in order) to disrupt criminal activities.

"We will continue to work diligently and collaborate with our law enforcement partners to ensure that all those involved in illegal activities, whether inside or outside of the prison walls, are brought to justice.”

The release said Insp Telesford, Cpl Seechan, actingg Cpls Williams and Harry, and PCs Mitchell, Jagram and Bristol of the Operations Unit were involved in the exercise.