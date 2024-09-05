Port of Spain Shopping Centre, NEDCO sign MoU

Signing of the MoU between NEDCO and the POSSCL - Enrique Rupert

The director of the Port of Spain Shopping Complex Ltd (POSSCL) Belinda Charles says the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between the POSSCL and National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd (NEDCO) will bring added benefits – economically and socially – to the tenants and business community in Port of Spain.

Additionally, 20 tenants from the POSSCL, located at 41 Independence Square and 32 Charlotte Street, received certificates after completing NEDCO's seven-day Improve your Business Programme.

Charles spoke at a joint ceremony at the Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain on September 4.

"Today we see the tangible gains of the collaboration as the first cohort of 20 tenants successfully completed their training."

She congratulated the tenants on taking the initiative to advance their skills to position themselves on a pathway to success.

"What you see at our locations are not just storefronts, but the dreams and aspirations of dedicated entrepreneurs.

"Each business plays a crucial role in the economic fabric of east Port of Spain communities – contribution to job creation, local commerce and vibrancy of the city."

Charles said NEDCO's expertise and entrepreneurial programmes make it a "valuable partner" in POSSCL's journey.

"Their training programmes are tailored specifically for micro and small business owners. It gives them the chance to access cutting-edge insights, industry best practices and mentorship from seasoned professionals.

"The impact of combining POSSCL's entrepreneurial spirit with NEDCO's guidance can unlock new potential, possibilities and accelerate growth."

Chairman of NEDCO Clarry Benn said POSSCL's commitment to enhancing the entrepreneurial landscape in East PoS led to the partnership.

"POSSCL facilitates growth, financial independence, job creation and revenue-generation.

"These contribute to the economic, social and physical transformation of east PoS.

Benn said the MoU between NEDCO and POSSCL will enhance the entrepreneurial abilities of the small business owners at POSSCL.

He added from January-August, NEDCO had provided training to 2,538 small business owners.

"This figure reflects not only the growing demand for our services, but the role NEDCO plays in equipping, inspiring and assisting entrepreneurs with skills necessary to succeed.

"Each of the 2,538 represents a step forward in our mission to drive financial growth, create jobs and build a resilient and diversified economy in TT."

Ophilia Alleyne, a graduate of the Improve our Business Programme, said initially she did not see the need to register for the programme until she gained further knowledge on the topics.

"Some of the topics that are imperative to me were record-keeping, money management and marketing. These are just a few...but it helped me to understand my business on a different level."

She said she now pays particular attention to her record-keeping, cash flow and marketing, as NEDCO has given her the skills to allow her business to flourish.