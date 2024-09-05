Imbert: US$6b in Heritage and Stabilisation Fund

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert has said the current value of the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) is US$6 billion.

He made this statement in a post on X (Twitter) on September 5.

Imbert said in June 2022, the value of the HSF was US$4.7 billion. He added this was attributed to instability in the international financial system at that time.

"Now two years later, because of prudent management, the value of the HSF has increased to (US) $6 billion, an increase of US$1.3 billion."