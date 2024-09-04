Couva man, 23, shot dead

POLICE are investigating the murder of Jerome Wickham, 23, who was shot dead in Couva on the night of September 3.

Police said they responded to a call about a shooting at Annabelle Street, Lisas Boulevard, around 10 pm, and found Wickham lying dead on the ground with several gunshot wounds.

His mother identified him at the scene.

The district medical officer pronounced him dead before ordering the body removed pending an autopsy at the St James Forensic Science Centre.

Crime scene investigators found three spent nine-millimetre shells, one live round and a small scale.

Homicide Region Three is continuing investigations. Police believe the murder is drug-related.