Tariq Woods tops Road Challenge criterium

Road Challenge criterium winner Tariq Woods, centre, with runner-up Enrique De Comarmond, left, and third-place finisher Maurice Burnett. PHOTO COURTESY TT CYCLING FEDERATION -

TARIQ Woods pedalled to victory in the elite/Under-23 men’s division of the TT Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) Road Challenge #5 Criterium event, which rode off at Tamana In-Tek Park on September 1.

The Evolution Cycling Academy rider won the 25-lap event ahead of eventual runner-up Enrique De Comarmond of Heatwave and Valkyries’ Maurice Burnett, who finished third. Heatwave’s Josias Velasquez and Evolution’s Nathan Alexander rounded off the top five respectively.

In the women’s equivalent, Heatwave’s Cheyenne Awai was first to complete the 12-lap course.

Rigtech Sonics’ Chad Dixon Jnr bested the junior male seven-lap event ahead of Raiders’ Jadian Neaves and Madonna Wheelers’ Jadan Alexander.

Zion Lucas topped the field in the juvenile male six-lap race with PSL’s Trishton Jaichan and Stephan Mangroo coming in second and third. The Madonna Wheelers pair of Kylee Young and Casidy Samaroo rounded off the top two finshers in the juvenile female category.

Other Results

Tinymite

Male

4 laps – Liam Lowell (Madonna), Elisha Greene Jr (Unattached), Josiah Alexander (Raiders)

Female

4 laps – Rayann Sheppard (Rigtech), Melina Lopez (Unattached)

Youth Developer

Male

U-7 500m – Orion Dandrade (Madonna)

U-9 one lap – Laiq Lovell (Madonna), Tyler Titte (Rigtech), Ryan Sheppard (Rigtech)

U-11 one lap – Aaden Garcia (Arima), Sakeeri Awai-Dyette (Arima), David Ragbir (Arima)

U-13 one lap – Reon Sheppard (Rigtech), Shane james (Arima Wheelers), Recardo Titte (Rigtech), Samuel Joseph (Arima)

Female

U-7 500m – Salomy Bailey (Madonna)

U-9 one lap – Leah Mitchell (Madonna), Abigail Titte (Rigtech), Melody Ramsingh (Rigtech)

U-11 one lap – Lashay Nimblett (Madonna), 2. Anna-Lee Titte (Rigtech), Ashlee Soo Hon (Madonna)

U-13 one lap – Scarlette Thorne (Arima), Mia Ballantyne (Rigtech), Lisa-Joe Boodhoo (Rigtech)