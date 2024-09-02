Five MPs not invited to UNC general election meeting

Rushton Paray - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

FIVE incumbent UNC MPs who publicly questioned the ability of the party to win the next general election with Siparia MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar as its leader were not invited to an election preparation meeting at the UNC's headquarters in Chaguanas on September 1.

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally, Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir and Naparima MP Rodney Charles gave this confirmation on September 2.

A post on the UNC's Facebook page described the September 1 meeting as a "general elections preparation" meeting. The post also said Persad-Bissessar was leading it.

Photos accompanying the post showed Persad-Bissessar and UNC MPs Dr Roodal Moonilal, Davendranath Tancoo, Saddam Hosein, Ravi Ratiram, Khadijah Ameen, Vandana Mohit, Dr Rishard Seecheran, Barry Padarath and Michelle Benjamin were in the front rows at the meeting.

Former MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh and opposition senators Wade Mark and Damien Lyder were also present.

No details were provided about the agenda.

Speaking on condition of anonymity on September 1, a UNC official said, "This was a targeted internal meeting not for public consumption."

The official gave no information about what was discussed at the meeting or whether all UNC MPs and senators were invited.

In a statement via WhatsApp, Paray said, "It only came to my attention through a Facebook post that the party held an election strategy meeting last night at party headquarters. Regrettably, I was not notified of this meeting."

He added, "I find it deeply concerning and troubling that I was excluded from such a critical discussion. If Mayaro is now deemed irrelevant to our ( UNC) strategic objectives, then perhaps its time to reconsider all options."

Paray suggested that the party's chairman or general secretary may be able to explain why he was not invited.

This raised questions as to whether Paray's omission was punishment for criticising Persad-Bissessar's leadership and a signal that he will not be selected as the UNC's Mayaro candidate for the election, which is constitutionally due next year.

On the former, Paray said, "No, it's not punishment, it's childish behaviour unchecked."

On the latter, he said, "As for my selection as a candidate, I am sure I will be of value to somebody when the time comes."

He said he remains committed to "the version of the party (UNC) I joined a decade ago."

Rambally said, "I was not invited. I don’t know anything about the gathering.”

He added, "I have been at odds with the leadership for some time now. That is not a secret."

Rambally said that while his focus is on returning the UNC to government, "It seems that is not the objective of the leadership."

He had an opinion about why he and some other UNC members may not have been invited to the meeting.

"I think she prefers a situation where no one criticises or questions. This is not a winning strategy."

Rambally was unfazed about whether his non-invitation was a signal that he would not be chosen as the UNC's Chaguanas West candidate.

“I have submitted my nomination form and I have offered myself for service, that is, to stand for Chaguanas West a second time."

The UNC invited nominations for general election candidates in February and ended that exercise in May. The party has not started screening nominees as yet.

Rambally said he is not unaware of the party’s machinations.

"I noticed another person was brought to the constituency recently for a public event.

"In the end, this current version of the party will get what it wants, and one person will continue to control the party.

"Will this party win the elections? Time will tell."

Ragbir said he met some of his opposition colleagues at the Queens Park Savannah on August 31 for Independence Day celebrations.

"No mention was made of the meeting."

Ragbir did not comment on whether his non-invitation also meant he would not be allowed to stand for re-election in Cumuto/Manzanilla.

Lyder has filed a nomination paper for that constituency.

Ragbir also said the UNC has not initiated disciplinary proceedings against him for his decision to vote with the government to pass the Whistleblower Protection Bill in the House of Representatives on June 21.

Haynes-Alleyne said she could not comment on whether her omission from the meeting was punishment for criticising Persad-Bissessar or if it meant she would not be chosen as the UNC's Tabaquite candidate.

"I won't be able to answer because I can only speculate, and I would rather not do that."

Paray, Haynes-Alleyne and Ragbir were all members of the United Patriots slate, which unsuccessfully challenged the Persad-Bissessar-endorsed Star slate in the UNC's internal elections in June.

They all contested deputy leader political posts, which were retained by Moonilal, David Lee and Jearlean John, respectively.

After the elections, Haynes-Alleyne said neither Paray, Ragbir or herself had any concerns over whether this meant they would not be selected as candidates for the next general election.

At a news conference on June 16, she said, "At no point in time, I would say, did we ever mention that we were concerned about (political) self-preservation. We were always very concerned with whether or not the UNC will be in a position to win the 2025 general election."

Rambally and Charles aligned themselves to the Patriots slate but were not candidates on that slate in the internal elections.

Charles, who announced last year he would not stand for re-election, said he was unfazed by his non-invitation.

He was not optimistic about a UNC election victory.

"My only prayer is that the UNC presents the very best version of itself in 2025, buttressed by 21st century, innovative and visionary policies so that (Prime Minister) Keith Christopher Rowley if he wins, does not get a constitutional majority."