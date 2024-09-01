TT Chamber welcomes new CEO

Vashti Guyadeen has been appointed the CEO of Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

In an ad published in Newsday on September 1, the chamber welcomed Guyadeen, saying she brings over two decades of expertise in research and development, policy design, SME development, institutional competitiveness and international relations.

Guyadeen previously served as the CEO of the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries.

She also held key roles within the public and private sectors such as Arthur Lok Jack, Global School of Business; the Economic Development Board; Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre and the ministries of Energy and Public Administration.

"Throughout her career, she has been an advocate for securing private sector involvement in development initiatives," the release said.

In 2001, Guyadeen led the development of the dataset for Trinidad and Tobago's inclusion in the Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report.

During her time at the chamber in 2010, as the manager of research, she conceptualised and produced the nation's first centennial statistical digest on the energy sector.

"Guyadeen has been instrumental in advancing Trinidad and Tobago's first exporter's services registry and portal. She is a passionate advocate for the advancements of the services economy in the Caribbean, with a particular focus on fostering an export-oriented mindset," the chamber said.

Guyadeen, who holds a bachelor's in history and a master's in international relations and history, has spearheaded numerous projects with international development agencies, including the Inter-American Development Bank, UNECLAC and the World Bank.

She currently serves as the ambassador for Trinidad and Tobago to the Pan-African Leadership Institute and is vice president of Caribbean Women in Trade. She is also an active member of the advisory board of the Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade at the UWI, Cavehill Campus, Barbados.