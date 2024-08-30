Republic Bank to host sustainability expo in September

Nigel Baptiste, president and managing director of Republic Bank. Photo courtesy Republic Bank -

REPUBLIC Bank will host its inaugural Sustainability Expo at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, on September 13 and 14.

Organisers said the event, headlined Transforming Talk Into Action, will promote environmental stewardship, social responsibility and sustainable growth.

A range of sustainable products and services from local, regional and international businesses will be featured.

The expo will showcase sustainable products and services across various industries, such as energy, automotive, architecture, financial services and others.

Republic Bank said the expo moves beyond traditional discussions, allowing participants to engage directly with over 100 companies, including 80 local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The event will also feature a "Conversation Café," where visitors can attend expert talks and demonstrations on renewable energy, inclusive finance, the circular economy, sustainable agriculture and other topics

The goal, Republic Bank said, is to provide those attending with valuable insights and practical knowledge on integrating sustainability into everyday practices.

Republic Bank president and managing director Nigel Baptiste underlined the bank’s commitment to sustainability.

“As a financial institution, we recognise the critical role we play in supporting the transition to a sustainable economy. Our inaugural Republic Bank Sustainability Expo is further evidence of our focus on making meaningful and tangible change," he said in a press release, highlighting the bank's pledge to invest US$200 million in climate financing by 2025.

He said the bank has already invested approximately 70 per cent of the target.

"Our inaugural Republic Bank Sustainability Expo is further evidence of our focus (on) making meaningful and tangible change by working in partnership key stakeholders in the sphere."

The expo has also received support from global digital-payments giant Visa, which has signed on as a platinum sponsor.

Jorge Salum, Visa's senior business development leader for Caribbean countries, expressed the company's dedication to sustainable and inclusive development.

"The digital banking sector has a great opportunity to boost inclusion and generate progress through equal opportunities and grassroots programs," Salum said.

The event is free and open to the public, though pre-registration is encouraged.