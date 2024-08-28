Atlantic empowering youth through vacation programme

Atlantic’s Vacation Intern cohort 2024 participants with chief operating officer Jean Andre Celestain, centre, and vice president – people and culture Arlene Hendrickson. -

Atlantic continued its commitment to youth development with its recently concluded Vacation Internship Programme.

This year’s cohort featured 21 interns, including employees' children, students from the University of Trinidad and Tobago. (UTT) and students from Atlantic's longest-running sustainability programme, Point Fortin's Finest Leadership Development Programme.

Spanning eight weeks from July-August, the programme provided hands-on training and valuable exposure to real-world work environments. The interns engaged in stimulating projects that allowed them to apply their academic knowledge to practical scenarios, supporting their holistic development into future leaders, a media release said.

Throughout the programme, the interns participated in various training sessions, including work etiquette and workplace stress management. Each intern was paired with an Atlantic buddy/mentor to ensure personalised guidance and support. In addition, the interns designed and executed a philanthropic group project aligned with Atlantic’s sustainability pillars, reinforcing the company’s commitment to community development and engagement, the release said.

Atlantic's vice president, people and culture, Arlene Hendrickson said in the release, "This year’s Vacation Internship Programme was particularly significant for us, as it marked the first time in 12 years that the children of our Atlantic team were included.

"Not only did we see an incredible blend of talent and passion, but this programme also underscored our commitment to building a generation of future leaders. We are immensely proud of the contributions our interns have made and look forward to their continued growth and success."

The release said programmes like these are vital, especially in the energy sector, where innovation and leadership are key to driving progress. By investing in the development of young talent, it said, Atlantic is not only fostering the next generation of industry leaders but also ensuring the sustainability and resilience of the energy sector for years to come.