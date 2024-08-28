Angostura CEO to serve in advisory capacity

Angostura CEO Laurent Schun. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Angostura has announced that its CEO Laurent Schun will serve solely in an advisory capacity for the remainder of his tenure.

In response to a Newsday article, Angostura said, the CEO's two-year employment contract comes to an end in January 2025.

"During the remaining four months and two weeks of his employment contract, Schun will serve solely in an advisory capacity, in respect of specific aspects of the company’s international business development," the release said.

It said the company’s day-to-day business operations will be managed by three senior executives – chief operating officer Ian Forbes, executive manager of business efficiency and shared services Rahim Mohammed and group general counsel Kathryna Baptiste Assee.

"Forbes has acted as CEO in the past and has over 20 years of experience in the drinks industry. Mohammed has been with the company since 2017 and has over ten years of experience in the drinks industry. Baptiste Assee is an attorney-at-law with over 20 years of experience and has been a corporate secretary for over 15 years," Angostura said.

Angostura said the three executives led the company from 2018-2023 when the company was without a substantive CEO.