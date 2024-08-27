Ransom demand for kidnapped Venezuelan woman

A ransom demand of US $3,000 has been made for a Venezuelan woman who was kidnapped on August 26 in the South Western Division.

The whereabouts of Lady Dianna Tavarez, 30, of Siparia, remained unknown up to August 27.

Relatives reported the kidnapping around 10.40 pm at the Siparia Police Station.

Taravez works as an agent who transfers money to clients in Venezuela. She also buys and sells clothing.

She left home around 10.15 am on August 26, with two male occupants in a white B15 car to go to the Penal area to make a transaction.

Shortly before 5 pm, a relative got a call, and the person on the other end said he had Tavarez against her will and wanted US$3,000 for her safe return.

The police said no ransom had been paid.

Apart from Siparia police, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police were informed

The police described her as slim-built, with fair skin and shoulder-length curly hair. She weighs about 120 pounds and is 180 cm tall.

Cpl Ramroop is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the nearest police station. People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).