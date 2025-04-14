Calls for Mark Loquan's music/energy legacy to live on

PRAYERS FOR MARK: Former House speaker Brigid Annisette-George and Prime Minister Stuart Young pray at Mark Loquan's funeral at St Finbar's RC Church, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin, on April 14. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Mark Loquan’s legacy in the energy and music industry should be carried on.

This was the sentiment shared by professionals in both industries at his funeral on April 14 at St Finbar’s RC church in Diego Martin.

Loquan, 63, died on April 6, 14 months after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

A chemical engineer by profession, he rose through the energy industry to become the president of the National Gas Company (NGC), but was also was also an award-winning composer, songwriter and filmmaker.

The church’s carpark and streets nearby were lined with cars, as throngs of people filed into the church, almost filling it to capacity.

>

The funeral service began with a soulful rendition of The Goodness of God by soca songstress turned gospel goddess Destra Garcia as Loquan’s body was brought into the church.

His son Evan delivered an intensely intimate eulogy, recalling moments between father and son often reserved for laughs around a dinner table.

He revealed although everyone knew Loquan for his accomplishments in the energy and music industry, there was a side of him some people would not have had the opportunity to see.

He noted, for example, Loquan rarely ever called him by his name, and instead often referred to him often as “son.”

“The way he said it (was) warm, supportive and encouraging.”

“He believed in me even when I didn’t.”

He said those around Loquan always knew he was destined for great things.

“After all, who excels in two sports, windsurfs, spearfishes and records a CD of his own music before the age of 18?”

Chairman of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd Vincent Pereira worked alongside Loquan in the energy sector.

>

He said everything Loquan did was aimed at making TT a better place.

“Mark loved TT with a passion. From coast to coast and all in between. He worked tirelessly to ensure every contribution he made, no matter how big or how small, whether it was through energy or arts and culture, was done in service and to make TT better.”

He said Loquan had died too soon as he had more to contribute to the country.

“You work is done but the legacy you have created is intergenerational and will live on.”

Loquan’s compositions have been performed by winning small and medium bands in the National Panorama, and primary and secondary school bands in the Junior Panorama.

In 2004, he co-founded the Music Literacy Trust (MLT), a not-for-profit organisation which has provided music scholarships for young pannists, and introduced music education programmes for youth.

The organisation also preserves Panorama performances by producing musical scores for the pan arrangements in the competition and keeping a copy in their archives. In 2024, Loquan received the Order of the Republic of TT (ORTT) during the National Awards ceremony on Republic Day, at President's House in St Ann's.

During the homily, Fr Urban Hudlin invoked a touching moment when he recalled Loquan's talent as a performer and urged the entire congregation to stand and give Loquan "one final applause."

>

The resounding applause brought some mourners to tears.

Hudlin also suggested it was important to focus on continuing the work Loquan had started.

He asked, “What are we going to do about his unfinished masterpiece?

“Are we going to build on his legacy, on his music, to bring people together?”

Pan legend Len “Boogsie” Sharpe shared similar sentiments.

Speaking exclusively with Newsday after the funeral, Boogsie said Loquan’s efforts in promoting steelpan were second to none.

He praised Loquan’s work with MLT and urged stakeholders to not let his work fall by the wayside.

“We will miss that guy. His intention was to put pan where it is supposed to be. He did a lot to push the pan. I don’t know who will pick it up but I hope it keeps on going.”

He described Loquan as a joyful, humble and peaceful man.

>

“He was different, in the sense that although he had his work to see about, he put his life into the steelband and that’s what I love plenty about him.”

Pannist Dane Gulston also remembered Loquan fondly, describing him as a brother.

He said Loquan was dedicated to improving TT and could be found in a boardroom and a panyard on the same day.

“For a person of his stature, it have some people who talk it but didn’t really used to show it. He used to show it in every which way when it comes to showing the love for TT.”

Gulston said the turnout at the funeral showed the type of person Loquan was.

“He really was a loving person to TT. And that is what he wanted, people to love each other and their country.”