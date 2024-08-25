SporTT: Not only cycling allowed at Balmain facility

FILE PHOTO: The National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS - Jeff K. Mayers

THE Sports Company of TT (SporTT) has clarified the booking of the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva for an all fours event scheduled for August 24. A video circulated on August 24 of an unidentified man complaining that the facility is being used for an all fours tournament. He claimed athletes showed up to train and were turned away. In the video, a machine appearing to be one to play games, similar to what is seen in casinos, was shown. It is also alleged that alcoholic drinks were in the competition area at the facility. A media release by SportTT on August 24, said, “The event is a TT All Fours Federation (TTAFF) tournament, being hosted from 24-25 August. As a National Governing Body for sport (NGB), recognised by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, TTAFF is entitled to book the venue in accordance with the venue’s usage policy.”

The release said the event was booked weeks ago.

“SporTT can confirm that the booking for this event was approved on 15 July. Stakeholders, including the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF), were informed on 31 July that the National Cycling Centre has been booked for an alternate event this weekend, more than three weeks before the planned event.

“SporTT policy dictates that requests to host national sport activities at national facilities must be made through NGBs. NGBs are also responsible for informing athletes under their purview once updated that a relevant national facility is unavailable.”

Cycling is the main sport at the facility, but other sports and activities are allowed.

“Further, while cycling is the primary sport hosted at NCC, the venue is a multisport facility. The centre court floor is also used for hosting various sporting events, including gymnastics, netball, basketball and jump rope competitions.

“Regarding the nature of the event, SporTT can confirm that gambling is not part of the tournament. The machinery depicted on the premises was placed there during the offloading of tables and chairs from a delivery vehicle and is not a part of the setup for the TTAFF event. Food and drink in the competition area of all national facilities is also strictly prohibited.”