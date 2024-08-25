26 graduate from Diatonic vacation pan camp

Participants learn to play the steel pan. - Photo courtesy new Era Entertainment

TWENTY-SIX students graduated from the 2024 edition of the Diatonic Pan Institute's pan camp.

The camp was held at its 4 Mary Street, Siparia, panyard in August.

This year’s activities included playing the national instrument, learning rhythms and basic music theory.

Cricket, football and board games were also included as part of the package offered by Diatonic camp to the children.

"The camp, which ran for four weeks, usually caters for children between the ages of seven and 12, yet still we had one student at age five and old as age 16," said Diatonic general secretary Janelle Parris in a news release on August 23.

"The camp was free of charge to the community of Siparia allowing all including the less fortunate an opportunity to access the programme."

The programme was managed and executed by five of Diatonic youth members: administrator – Arsayah Reefer, 19; music tutor – Kwasi Byer, 18, with assistance from Leon Copilah, 17, Nicholas Thomas, 18, and Djenessa Singh, 15.

The graduates showcased their newly-acquired skills by performing much to the delight of the audience a number of songs, scales, vocals and dances that they were taught during the camp.

It was encouraging to see the affection showed by the children for the National Instrument during World Steelpan Month.

In her reply on behalf of the graduates Hayley Bellammy outlined the numerous benefits of the steelpan to the nation's youths.

Sponsors included Heritage Petroleum, Point Lisas Nitrogen Ltd, Atlantic LNG, Ministry of Youth Development and National Service, Siparia Borough Corporation and Siparia Chamber of Commerce.

Diatonic Pan Institute is a registered NGO and community-based organisation, and recipient of the 2023 National Youth Award.