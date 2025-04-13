SEA cooldown

Kids play plinko at the SEA cool down event in Tobago. -

"SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) is more than just an exam – it's a national milestone that impacts students, parents, and teachers alike,” said TSTT CEO Kent Western as the telecom company hosted SEA students on April 10.

Bmobile hosted its Blast OFF with bmobile all-inclusive cooldowns to celebrate hundreds of students, parents and teachers after completing their SEA exams.

The events, held at Nelson Mandela Park in Port of Spain and the Big Dawg Skating Rink in Bon Accord, Tobgao.

Western added, “As a local company, we understand the importance of standing with our communities during these pivotal moments. This event is just one way we show our commitment to empowering the next generation. True progress comes from investing in our people. Whether through technology access, academic resources, or celebrations like Blast OFF, we're committed to walking alongside TT's families during their most important milestones."

In a news release on April 11, bmobile said Blast OFF was designed to not only celebrate academic achievement, but also the dedication of families who have supported these young students every step of the way. The event was not just for the students but for the parents and the hard-working teachers too.

Event highlights included:

●A space for parents and teachers to recharge – the event featured pampering stations with massages, facials, a barber zone and refreshments.

●Non-stop fun for SEA students – arcade games, inflatable obstacle courses, carnival games, laser tag, and more. Plus, free food, prizes and giveaways.

●The Trinidad leg of the event was hosted by Kevaugh “Lurbz” Savory and included a live performance by soca legend and bmobile brand ambassador, Neil “Iwer” George.

Partners included MILO, Creamery, Blue Waters, First Citizens and others.

SEA students, who were with a parent or guardian, were granted free access to the event upon presenting their SEA slip.

“This was more than a party – it was bmobile’s way of giving back and showing up as a trusted partner in education, wellness, and community development,” bmobile said.