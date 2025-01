Schools' Panorama kicks off

Players of the Escallier/St Jerome’s Anglican Primary School pan band rehearse prior to judging in the preliminary round of the Primary Schools Junior Panorama category on January 17. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE 2025 Panorama season is on its way and the kids are getting in on the action.

The preliminaries of the schools' competition kicked off on January 16.

There are 34 primary schools and 24 secondary schools vying for top spots.

>

The finals take place on February 2 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, when new primary school, secondary school and junior band champions will be crowned.