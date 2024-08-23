Nestle celebrates 110 years

Nestle’s head office for the Anglo-Dutch Caribbean, based in Valsayn. - Photo courtesy Nestle

GLOBAL dairy company Nestle celebrates 110 years in the Anglo-Dutch Caribbean.

In commemoration of its long-standing relations with the region, Nestle recognised three local dairy farmers, Praim Singh, Kenneth Hamlet and Chardaye Poliah, for their contribution to the dairy industry.

"Nestle believes in the Caribbean," Nestle market head Eduardo Garcia said.

"This region is diverse and vibrant. It is forward-thinking and outward-looking. It is strong and resilient. Above all it is incredibly complex," he added.

He was speaking at the company's anniversary celebrations, held at Stolmeyer’s Castle in Port of Spain, on Monday.

Garcia hailed the region and its people for taking ownership of the Nestle brand with traditional recipes using Nestle products including Ponche a Crème, ice cream, barfi and other delicacies.

"That complexity, the rich mix of cultures and culinary traditions means that Nestle Anglo-Dutch Caribbean brings a valuable perspective to the Nestle world."

In his remarks, Garcia also introduced Alejandro Moya who is expected to take over as market head later this year.

Nestle operates in 188 countries with 340 factories across 77 nations and 270,000 employees globally. Nestle Anglo-Dutch Caribbean employs about 500 employees.

Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon in her keynote address said Nestle’s exports from TT were valued at $54.4 million and reached 17 countries in the Caribbean.

She hailed the company for its investment in innovation, noting Nestle’s investment in the Turure model farm project in Sangre Grande. This self-sustaining circular farm includes technology to boost dairy production.

"Nestle’s contribution to the wider Caribbean is evident through its initiatives such as Milo Games, Nestle for healthier games and wellness no wheels programmes, which go beyond commercial interests and are geared toward the development of Caribbean people," she said.

Also speaking at the event, Nestle's head of corporate affairs, Siti Jones-Gordon, shared memories of her family with beverages that she later realised were manufactured by Nestle.

"I remember those groggy mornings before school when my mother insisted we started our day with a hot cup of Milo with our breakfast," she said. "I remember Sunday lunch with her and my dad – the callaloo was always made with Maggi coconut milk. I think of dad rushing off to work each morning – he never left the house without a thermos of Nescaf.

"As a child, I didn’t realise that these products were all made by Nestle. I connected them to a sense of safety, security and unconditional familial love."