Angostura CEO to work from Miami

Angostura's CEO, Laurent Schun, left and chairman Terrence Bharath SC, reveal its 200-year anniversary limited edition bitters and redesigned premium rum range. Photo courtesy Angostura -

ANGOSTURA Holdings Ltd has announced that as part of its global expansion strategy, its CEO, Laurent Schun, will be primarily operating from Miami, Florida.

This was disclosed in a material change notice issued on the TT Stock Exchange on August 23.

"As Angostura intensifies its international expansion efforts and prepares to launch its newly-styled premium rum range in the global market, the company CEO, with the approval of the board of directors, will operate primarily from Miami, Florida, US," the notice said.

Angostura said this strategy will start on August 26, enabling the CEO to place increased focus on key international business development initiatives.

It added that these executives will support the CEO in managing local business operations:

Ian Forbes, chief operating officer

Rahim Mohammed, executive manager, business efficiency and shared services

Kathryna Baptiste Assee, group general counsel/corporate secretary.