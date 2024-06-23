Wallace cops another Pan Am cycling medal

TT cyclist Makaira Wallace, left, snatched silver in the women's 500m race. PHOTO COURTESY TT CYCLING FEDERATION. - PHOTO COURTESY TT CYCLING FEDERATION

TT JUNIOR cyclist Makaira Wallace earned another medal, grabbing a silver medal in the women’s 500-metre event at the 2024 Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships at the Velodrome Videna San Luis track in Lima, Peru, on June 22.

Wallace stopped the clock in 35.075 seconds to get on the podium again.

Colombian Stefany Cuadrado Florez won gold in 34.674 and her countrywoman Mariana Perez Polo finished in 36.754.

On June 21, Wallace took silver in the women’s sprint event. Up to press time on Saturday, TT’s Jelani Nedd was scheduled to compete in the men’s sprint semifinals. He was carded to race against Colombian Juan Diego Bautista Torres for a place in the final.