South Africa edge England in T20 World Cup Super Eight

South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss England's Jonny Bairstow during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, June 21. - AP

South Africa moved one step closer to a semi-final place in the 2024 International Cricket Council T20 World Cup with a seven-run win over England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia on June 21.

It was South Africa's second victory in group two of the Super Eight stage of the tournament, following a win over the US. South Africa are now on top of the group with four points. The top two teams in each of the two groups qualify for the semifinals.

West Indies must defeat the US on the night of June 21 and get past South Africa on June 23 to keep their chances alive of qualifying. England are the clear favourite in their last match against the US on June 23. It could be a scenario where West Indies, South Africa and England all have four points with net run rate the deciding factor.

South Africa scored 163/6 batting first against England with Quinton de Kock lashing 65 off just 38 balls. David Miller contributed a quick 43 off 28 and bowling for England, pacer Jofra Archer picked up 3/40 in four overs.

England seemed poised to chase the total, needing 25 off the last 18 balls.

But perfect death bowling, resulting in the loss of two wickets, limited England to 156/6 in 20 overs. Harry Brooks kept England in the contest with 53 off 37 balls, but the fall of his wicket in the first ball of the last over swung the match firmly in South Africa's favour. Liam Livingstone pitched in with 33.

Bowling for South Africa, spinner Keshav Maharaj grabbed 2/25 in four overs and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took 2/32 in his four.

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH AFRICA 163/6 (20 overs) (Quinton de Kock 65, David Miller 43; Jofra Archer 3/40) vs ENGLAND 156/6 (Harry Brook 53, Liam Livingstone 33; Keshav Maharaj 2/25, Kagiso Rabada 2/32). South Africa won by seven runs.