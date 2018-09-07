TTMA commends workers who chose not to ‘rest and reflect’

Christopher Alcazar, president of the TT Manufacturers' Association (TTMA) and CEO of VEMCO. PHOTO COURTESY TTMA

The TT Manufacturers' Association (TTMA) is commending workers who chose productivity over unions' call to rest and reflect on today.

In a brief statement issued shortly before 2 pm, TTMA president Christopher Alcazar thanked workers for ensuring "productivity was not derailed."

Citing feedback from the association's membership, Alcazar said, "the call for rest and reflection did not have the intended purpose as workers reported for work in their numbers. Our membership’s feedback indicated that in most instances, the turnout was nothing out of the ordinary in all areas of operations."

Alcazar praised workers for showing maturity and discipline, adding that they must be commended for their efforts.

"(Workers') commitment to productivity and the greater good of moving the economy forward in our challenging environment, is indicative that they are prepared to work together to move TT along a sustainable path of economic growth," the TTMA president said.