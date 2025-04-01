Indarsingh backs UNC after Padarath's pick for Couva South

Rudranath Indarsingh. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

OUTGOING Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh has accepted his fate after being replaced as the UNC's prospective candidate for the constituency, and put his full support behind the party.

In a statement on April 1, Indarsingh thanked his constituents and the party. His statement comes a day after UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar revealed Barry Padarath was selected as the party's prospective candidate for the April 28 general election.

“I am grateful to my constituents of Couva South who have become my mothers, my fathers, my brothers, my sisters and my friends. Our time together has been full of laughter, tears, struggle and victories. For every invitation into your homes, every birthday, death, celebration and trial that we have been through together, the space that you hold in my heart is larger than any office.

“Like my parents, I understand that unexpected changes are part of life, and these changes challenge us to grow even more. I am grateful to the political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar, SC, and UNC for the opportunity to serve as member of parliament for Couva South. I have been a child of the UNC since its inception and the DNA of the UNC runs deep within my veins.”

Indarsingh expressed confidence in his party’s leadership ability.

“Even as we continue the struggle for a brighter future, I remain committed to the reality that only a UNC government can fix the ills which have befallen this country. The brightest years of this country were had under governments formed by the UNC. The upcoming election is about ensuring that the future of the country is brighter than its dark present.

“When it comes to a party that can take this country into a bright, secure, prosperous new future, the United National Congress is the only party that can carry it.”

His statement, posted on Facebook, received hundreds of likes and comments with many supporters and constituents leaving words of gratitude and advice.