N Touch
Sunday 12 August 2018
follow us
News

CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Photo courtesy CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots are playing in the fourth match of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League tonight when they square off at the Queen's Park Oval.

The match started at 8 pm. 

Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Brendon McCullum,  Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Shannon Gabriel, Jevon Searles, Ali Khan.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Starting XI:

The  Queen's Park Oval is ready for CPL.

Flashbacks

Bravo: No easy game in CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Colin Munro. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Knight Riders, Patriots in CPL 2017 final rematch

Guyana Amazon Warriors batsmen Shimron Hetmyer (left) and Jason Mohammed punch fists while St Kitts/Nevis Patriots pacer Alzarri Joseph looks on during Thursday’s CPL match. PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20

New trophy for 2018 CPL

THE BIG PRIZE: A new trophy was unveiled yesterday for the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League.

Russell savagely rips apart perfect TKR script

BRUTAL KNOCK: Jamaica Tallawahs captain Andre Russell celebrates scoring the fastest ever Caribbean Premier League century off 40 balls against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

TKR beats St Lucia Stars in CPL opening match

TKR Denesh Ramdin (Left) and St Lucia Stars Kieron Pollard at the Hero Caribbean Premiere League at the Queen's Park Oval. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI 09-08-18

 

 

Comments

Reply to "CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots"

News