CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Photo courtesy CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots are playing in the fourth match of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League tonight when they square off at the Queen's Park Oval.

The match started at 8 pm.

Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Brendon McCullum, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Shannon Gabriel, Jevon Searles, Ali Khan.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Starting XI:

The Queen's Park Oval is ready for CPL.

Can the Bravo brothers rescue TKR as they are 71/5 after 10 overs in chase of 204 against Patriots. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/BbhevjH8Fh — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

TKR need someone to play the innings Andre Russell played against TKR on Friday night. At the halfway mark TKR are 71/5 after 10 overs as Ramdin is out for six as he skies a delivery and Chris Gayle takes the catch. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

The run rate starting to climb as TKR are 59/4 after eight overs. TKR now need more than 12 runs an over in chase of 204 with Darren Bravo and Ramdin at the crease. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

Carlos Brathwaite can't stay out of the action as Colin Munro is caught for 35 off 17 balls. TKR now 56/4 after 6.5 overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

TKR now need a partnership from Colin Munro and Darren Bravo. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

TKR lose two quick wickets and are now 47/3 after 5 overs. Sunil Narine (four), Chris Lynn (six) and Brendon McCullum (duck) all back in the pavilion. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

After losing Sunil Narine, TKR are now 26/1 after 2.3 overs in chase of 204 for victory. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/98qlBxtEtm — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

Carlos Brathwaite just went on a rampage scoring 41 off 15 balls as Patriots close on 203/7 off 20 overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

Carlos Brathwaite and Ben Cutting combining to hit Bravo for four sixes in the 18th over as Patriots move to 172/6 after 18 overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

Sunil Narine gets another wicket bowling Mahmudullah around his back. Patriots 141/6 after 16 overs batting first vs TKR. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/UOr0wt8hKI — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

Sunil Narine bowls Devon Thomas for 58. Thomas attempted a slog sweep but could only play the ball onto his stumps. Patriots now 120/5 after 14 overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

Another wicket. Anton Devcich goes leg before to Dwayne Bravo as Patriots now 108/4 after 12.4 overs @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

Patriots get to 100 (103/3) after 12.1 overs against TKR. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

Gayle goes as he is tricked by a slower ball from Kevon Cooper and is caught at long on. Patriots 69/3 after 8.5 overs @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

Chris Gayle gets going hitting Shannon Gabriel for back to back sixes as Patriots move to 64/2 after eight overs vs TKR. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

Dwayne Bravo concedes 14 runs in his first over which included a six by Devon Thomas at long on. Patriots 48/2 after seven overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

Chris Gayle watchful against Sunil Narine as the Patriots move to 34/2 after six overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

TKR vs Patriots in CPL action. Dwayne Bravo leading from the front for TKR with a brilliant one handed catch at first slip to out Cooper. Prior to that Evin Lewis also fell cheaply. Patriots 24 for two after 4 overs @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/J8QYEOOvlo — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 12, 2018

We are less than 3 hours from seeing the Trinbago Knight Riders face off with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Queen's Park Oval.

Get play-by-play updates via our live blog updates!@TKRiders @sknpatriots #CPL18 #CPL2018 #TrinbagoKnightRiders #StKittsAndNevisPatriots pic.twitter.com/GHoX3HPFta — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 11, 2018

