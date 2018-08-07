New trophy for 2018 CPL Bravo keen to capture the prize as…

THE BIG PRIZE: A new trophy was unveiled yesterday for the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League.

THE excitement continues to build towards the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), as the new trophy was unveiled at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.

Captain of defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders Dwayne Bravo said he wants to be the first captain to lift the new prize. “It is a pleasure for me to be standing here next to this nice trophy. It is nicer than the last one, so hopefully I would be the first captain to lift it again this year,” Bravo said.

CEO of the CPL Damien O’Donohue is excited about another edition of the CPL.

“It is great to be back here again at the Queen’s Park Oval. Hard to believe it is year six, we could not be more excited. We definitely believe that this is going to be the biggest and best year by far. We are really excited and delighted that we are two days away from the start of the tournament. We are really looking forward to it being the most successful tournament yet,” O’Donohue said.

Chief Operations Officer of the CPL, Pete Russell thanked those who got the new trophy to Trinidad. “A massive thanks to E-Zone who brought this trophy for us all the way from London. Thank you for doing that. We are very excited, this is the most exciting time just before the tournament starts. Everybody has their expectations in terms of who is going to be watching the tournament.”

Russell encouraged all the fans to attend the matches because without them the CPL would not exist. “We can’t wait until Wednesday night when the first game is on, and as you always know this event is only what it is because of the fans. We implore all our fans to come out and support the team from Wednesday onwards.”