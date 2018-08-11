Knight Riders, Patriots in CPL 2017 final rematch

Guyana Amazon Warriors batsmen Shimron Hetmyer (left) and Jason Mohammed punch fists while St Kitts/Nevis Patriots pacer Alzarri Joseph looks on during Thursday’s CPL match. PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20

THE TRINBAGO Knight Riders will oppose St Kitts/Nevis Patriots today, from 8 pm, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, in a rematch of the 2017 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final.

In last year’s final, which took place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, the Knight Riders prevailed in a low-scoring match by two wickets.

The Knight Riders trounced St Lucia Stars by 100 runs in their opening game on Wednesday, and were facing Jamaica Tallawahs in their second contest at the Oval last night.

The Patriots fell to a six-wicket defeat away to the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Providence Stadium on Thursday.

There will also be a fixture at Providence today, from 4 pm, with the Amazon Warriors squaring off against the Stars.