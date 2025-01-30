bpTT is Pan Trinbago's steelband ambassador

President of bpTT David Campbell and Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore celebrate the appointment of bpTT as official steelpan ambassador as representatives of both organisations share in the special moment. -

Energy company bpTT has signed on as steelpan ambassador for 2025 with Pan Trinbago. The agreement was formalised on January 24 at bpTT’s head office in Port of Spain.

In this role of steelpan ambassador, bpTT will support the major events of Panorama 2025, including sponsorship from the start of the single pan competition to the large band finals. The company will assume the lead sponsorship role for the medium and large conventional bands semi-finals, which will be referred to as the "bpTT Savannah Party," a media release said.

In addition to Panorama, bpTT will bring prominence to other key pan events, including Steelpan in the 21st Century, Steelpan Down Memory Lane and the celebration of Steelpan Month in August, which includes the World Steelpan Festival.

The agreement follows on from bpTT’s role as title sponsor for Panorama 2024 and reinforces its commitment to extending its contributions beyond financial support; reinforcing its integral role in preserving and promoting the cultural significance of pan music across the world, the release said.

President of bpTT David Campbell said in the release, “We are humbled by this role as a key representative in the global promotion of Trinidad and Tobago’s national musical instrument, the steelpan. In deepening this partnership with Pan Trinbago, we intend to expand our role as advocates for steelpan music, ensuring a strong association with the steelpan’s legacy, educational development and the broader cultural heritage of TT. This is all about our shared goal of securing the steelpan’s future, while fostering youth engagement, community development, international recognition and cultural preservation.”

After the signing, Pan Trinbago’s president Beverley Ramsey-Moore expressed her enthusiasm over the development: “Today, we celebrate a partnership that embodies the spirit of greatness as we welcome bpTT as our steelpan ambassador sponsor. This collaboration represents more than just support – it is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and progress. On behalf of Pan Trinbago, I extend heartfelt gratitude to bpTT for their invaluable support in 2024, which elevated Pan Trinbago's brand credibility and strengthened the global recognition of the steelpan.”

Ramsey-Moore added, “As we align with greatness, we strive to achieve it in every aspect – empowering our youth to rise above crime, fostering opportunities for women to thrive, and driving social transformation through the steelpan. This inter-generational instrument, rooted in our culture, continues to inspire prosperity and unity. The panyard, a sacred and safe space, nurtures this greatness by transforming lives and building communities. Together with bpTT, we are creating a legacy of excellence for future generations."

Spanning over five decades, bpTT has a long history of supporting pan including its long-standing sponsorship of the 13-time and reigning joint-champions, bp Renegades Steel Orchestra. In addition to its support of smaller bands in its home community of Mayaro, bpTT noted it has sponsored several education-based initiatives including Panorama arranging, pan playing techniques and pan tuning. The company was also the first sponsor of the Steelpan App, which allowed users to learn how to play the pan for free.