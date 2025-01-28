$2.9m in home repair grants distributed

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

APPROXIMATELY $2.9 million in home repair grants were distributed at a ceremony hosted by the Social Development and Family Services Ministry at the Upper El Dorado Community Centre on January 27.

In a statement on January 28, Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox, who delivered the feature address at this event, said, "Every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, security, and stability. Today, we are extending a hand of support, compassion, and solidarity to those who need it most."

Cox added, "These grants are more than just financial assistance; they are a testament to your government’s commitment to ensuring that every citizen has a safe and dignified place to call home.”

She said, "Through these grants, we are not simply addressing immediate needs; we are investing in the future of our citizens."

Cox described the grants as a catalyst for social transformation, "ensuring that vulnerable individuals and families are empowered to improve their living conditions and create better opportunities for themselves.”

GRANTS DISTRIBUTED:

Minor house repair assistance: 115 applicants, benefiting 360 households, total investment of $1,708,057.

Sanitary plumbing assistance: 46 applicants, benefiting 152 households, with a total investment of $628,236.

House wiring assistance: 44 applicants, benefiting 151 households, with a total investment of $561,205.