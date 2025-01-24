Punches – powerhouses of nutrition

Punches are well known for their nutritional values and some their aphrodisiac qualities. - AP Photo

Punches are a part of the fabric of Caribbean cuisine. Vendors still sell their best homemade punches daily, although punches occupy a good part of the real estate in chillers across the country at groceries and food shops.

Punches are well known for their nutritional values and some – for their aphrodisiac qualities! You can make punch from just about any fruit – add some milk, a heavy dose of spices and accent with bitters and mixed essence. It’s the mixed essence that lends the true Caribbean flavour to our milk-based punches.

If you are trying to avoid milk-based drinks you can make these with any alternative milk substitute, rice milk, soy milk, oat milk, almond milk, to name a few. If you are avoiding sugar, try honey instead.

Our local punch is more than just a smoothie, it’s a powerhouse of nutrients.

Linseed or flax is a powerful source of omega-3 fats, fibre and other unique plant compounds. It has been linked to improved digestion and a reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Sea moss is another staple of our diets and this algae is packed with benefits. It boasts improved thyroid health because of its high iodine content. It improves gut health, as it is rich in soluble and prebiotic fibre. It boosts the immune system. It’s great for the skin with anti-ageing properties. It contains calcium which is vital for strong bones, teeth and hair. And it also boosts respiratory health as it is high in chlorophyll, potassium chloride, and omega -3 fatty acids.

Beets are high in nutrients such as protein, fibre, folate, manganese, copper, potassium, magnesium, Vitamins C, B6 and iron.

Cocoa Banana Punch

1 banana

1 tbs raw cacao powder

1 cup oat milk

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp vanilla or mixed essence

sweeten to taste with condensed milk

Blend all ingredients together, add ice and serve.

Sea moss Punch

1 lb sea moss

2 bay leaves

grated nutmeg

1 lime

2 cups milk, any type

¼ tsp mixed essence

aromatic bitters

sugar syrup

Place sea moss into a large bowl, cover with water and squeeze lime juice into bowl.

Let stand overnight.

The next day wash the sea moss, place it in a saucepan with bay leaves.

Cover with water and boil for ten to 15 minutes, until it gets almost like a jelly.

Remove and cool.

Place ice into a blender, add sea moss, milk, bitters and sweeten to taste with sugar syrup.

Blend to a smooth consistency.

Pour into glasses and serve.

Serves 4.

Peanut Punch

2 tbs peanut butter

½ cup evaporated milk

sugar syrup to sweeten

aromatic bitters

ice cubes

You can use skinned milk for a lighter punch

Place the peanut butter, and milk into a blender, blend to a smooth consistency, add the syrup and sweeten to taste.

Add ice cubes and blend to crush ice.

Pour into glass and serve.

Serves 1

Linseed Punch

¼ cup linseed /flaxseed

1 cup water, to soak

2 cups water to boil linseed

¼ tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp mixed essence

¼-½ cup condensed milk to sweeten

Soak linseed in water for 20, mins, after which it will become thick add this to the pot along with the water and boil for 20 minutes.

Strain.

Place the liquid into a blender along with some cinnamon and nutmeg, sweeten with condensed milk and blend.

Serve cold

Makes 4 servings

Beetroot Punch

1 lb beets, unpeeled

2 cups milk

¼ cup condensed milk to sweeten

½ tsp mixed essence

1 tsp cinnamon

aromatic bitters

Boil beets until tender, about 20 minutes

Strain and peel beets, cut into cubes.

Place into a blender along with other ingredients.

Blend and strain.

Serves 4