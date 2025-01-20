'Rent, landlords killing the culture' — No home for Kaiso Showkase

IN 2024 Mical Teja had the country singing "no place like home" (DNA) which resonated with nationals across the world and earned him a few local coveted titles.

Carnival 2025 however, has met calypso tent Kaiso Showkase without a home.

Tent manager Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascal) said rent and landlords – from the government to private owners – are killing the culture.

The south-based calypso tent which is managed by TUCO South Central Zone has called Palms Club, San Fernando, "home" for over a decade.

This year, it has had to part ways with its landlord. Seeking alternative venues has proven to be an unforeseen challenge as costs and buildings with suitable sound quality have prevented it from getting an appropriate location.

Kaiso Showkase has now been reduced to a roving tent for Carnival, as it tries to keep afloat, Kommanda told Newsday in an interview.

A grand opening is scheduled to take place at Naparima Bowl on January 25 at 8 pm. Between eight to ten other shows have been booked in different regions.

These will include clashes with Diva’s Calypso Cabaret on February 15 at Belmont Community Centre, and with D'Kaiso Dynasty, the name of the rebranded Kaiso House.

Creative Arts Centre, San Fernando, which is not most suitable in terms of its auditory range, has been chosen to host a show on January 26, from 4 pm, in collaboration with TTARP (TT Association of Responsible Persons). On February 14, the tent will again appear at this venue to perform for the judges.

“We are just going to the Bowl for the opening night. We cannot afford that rent. It is somewhere between $7,000 to $9,000 per night for the amphitheatre. Inside the auditorium is about $12,000. Calypsonians should be given a more acceptable rate.

“The amphitheatre is more suitable as calypso is a freedom thing. It is not a cloak and dagger, sit down thing, in a straitjacket thing like at SAPA where there are so many restrictions. Patrons want to smoke, drink, run up and knock the stage for a good calypso and call for encores. We need a venue where the nuts man can pelt a pack of nuts to a guest and collect his money after. We can’t do that inside the people’s auditorium at the Naparima Bowl.”

Again, because bar licences cost a tidy sum, Kommanda said a soft bar will be in operation, allowing patrons to bring their coolers.

In a year when the objective is to make and save money, this will cut out a sure revenue stream, he expressed.

Explaining how the tent has found itself in this unfortunate situation, Kommanda accused the exorbitant rental cost from both the government and private sector as doing an injustice to culture.

“Too many people are trying to take out their grievances with Government, on culture, the arts, on the creatives.

“They are asking us to pay much more than we can afford,” said the outspoken calypsonian and executive member of TUCO.

After the tent’s opening night at Palms Club in 2024, he said management received a letter from the general secretary of their landlord, Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) informing them that any night they were not using the venue, they had to take down décor. In default, they would have to pay an additional $3,500 for each night.

“We, the creatives, are the people who bring your comfort and joy when you come home, or you go out and put on your television or radio or electronic devices.”

He said attempts were made to renegotiate with the union but were unsuccessful.

“We tried to keep our heads above water. We were running from pillar to post. We did a few shows at the city auditorium, but in the end, we ended up with a loss.”

In a WhatsApp response, OWTU assistant general secretary Anthony Baptiste sought to clarify the situation with the calypso tent.

“The previous arrangement did not allow the union to take additional bookings during this period. This year, the union received numerous requests, and it wanted to accommodate a wide variety of events at this premier location.”

Expanding on the financial challenges the calypso body faced in 2024, Kommanda said adding insult to injury was the removal of the organisation from an office at San Fernando City Hall which they occupied for decades.

From a rate of $300 per month, negotiated by then CEO of the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) Marlene Coudray, maintained when she became mayor and later as a UNC senator, he said last year they were basically evicted from the Harris Promenade facility.

“We were moved to a one room office at the newly refurbished Skinner Park at an exorbitant cost of $4,000 per month. That is $48,000 a year,” Kommanda said.

“That (relocation and rental) kill we. The little finances we had was used to assist long-standing secretary Cheryl Ann Joseph with medical expenses.”

Joseph died last year.

San Fernando mayor Robert Parris said the previous TUCO office is now assigned to the deputy mayor.

At present the zone is in arrears, owing the SFCC thousands of dollars.

Kommanda said TUCO is seeking a meeting with the SFCC CEO to renegotiate the terms of their arrangement.

The mayor said he is trying to establish SFCC as a business model so they can clear some of the debt inherited.

Apart from being in a financial rut, Kommanda said there is a brand-new executive with only him and another member from the old brigade still functioning at that level.

He continues to manage the tent but has taken a back seat from the stage as he is still reeling from the loss of his mother.

Former South Monarch Victoria Rahim-Cooper, who sings under the sobriquet Queen Victoria, will lead the cast which includes former Young King Addelon “Banjela” Braveboy, 2023 National Calypso Queen Tameika Darius, Alicia Richards, Kereece Pascal, Rivaldo London, Curlissa Mapp, reigning South Calypso Monarch Darwen Greenidge, the Pharoah, 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch Daddy Chinee, Lady Adana, Ainsley Myers and funny man, Mr Mack.

This year will also see the return of Mistah Shak (Selwyn Noel) to the tent.

“We have a fantastic cast of 24 artistes representing all genres of calypso and its offsprings – calypso, soca, chutney soca, ragga soca, humour, political and social commentary,

“We have some nice songs.”

Musical accompaniment will be provided by Oral Rodriguez and the band Razor Sharpe along with comedian and radio personality Damien Melville doing MC duties.